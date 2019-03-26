× The Patti Vasquez Show 3.25.19 | John Teti, Comedian Tim Cavanagh, Renato Mariotti, 25th Ward Aldermanic Race Candidate Alex Acevedo,

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Chicago Comedian Paul Farahvar joins Patti Vasquez as co-host. Pop Culture critic John Teti and his mom, Bonnie Teti John made his own march madness bracket with classic game shows! Did your favorite show make the cut? Who cut the nets down for the best classic game show? Comedian Tim Cavanagh and H Foundation Executive Director Cortney Frahm joins us in-studio to talk about the upcoming event Comedy For Cancer (Fundraiser Show) for the H-foundation. The show is taking place at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre. Do not miss this special event! For tickets visit www.hfoundation.org – together we can make a difference.

CNN Legal analyst Renato Mariotti stops by to discuss the recent release of the muller report. As a former federal prosecutor, Renato breaks down in perspective what the report stated and what can come in the future from the findings of No Trump-Russia Conspiracy. The race to represent Chicago’s 25th Ward is headed to a runoff election on April 2nd, 25th Ward Aldermanic Race Candidate Alex Acevedo set to square off against Byron Sigcho Lopez. Alex joins Patti to discuss the home stretch and how his forum was at the Merit School of Music. Acevedo addresses his environmental concerns and how he plans to improve neighborhood schools.

For our weekly tradition of Music Monday, Playing for us is Aaron Williams band. Aaron is a talented and I mean talented music musician who will be playing at the 7th annual Homegrown arts and music festival. An informational fun-filling show this Monday evening

