The Opening Bell 3/26/19: Major Retailers Are Adapting To Digital Times As Best They Can

Many in the business world focus on the newest thing that would change the industry, but Ann-Marie Alcántara (Tech Reporter at AdWeek) is looking at the way the big legacy retailers are shifting their approach towards the digital times. Steve Grzanich dove into the reporting with Ann-Marie to learn that they aren’t just changing the way they bring customers in the door, but internally as well. Tim Roach (CEO of Lendr) then reminded small and mid-sized business that spring time is here and they should already to be thinking about Q3 and Q4.