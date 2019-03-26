× The H-foundation presents: Comedy For Cancer | April17th

Patti Vasquez is joined by Comedians Tim Cavanagh, Paul Farahvar and H Foundation Executive Director Cortney Frahm to talk about the upcoming event Comedy For Cancer (Fundraiser Show) for the H-foundation.

In 18 years, The H Foundation has raised over $8.5 million, donating almost every dollar raised to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. Cancer is the 2nd most common cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease The Foundation is organized and operated as an Illinois Non-for-Profit Public Charity

The show will be taking place at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Live entertainment by Chicago’s comedians and TV & Radio Personalities, You do not want to miss this special event for this particular cause! For more information and tickets for the Comedy For Cancer. Click on the link below – Together we can make a difference.

Tickets for Comedy For Cancer can be bought on this link or For more information visit www.hfoundation.org/