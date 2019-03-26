× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: What Apple’s new streaming services means for our pocketbooks

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talk about the highlights and analysis from yesterday’s Apple news on their new streaming services and how it will impact our pocketbooks. They also discuss Facebook’s password glitch and the launch of Labo, Nintendo’s DIY cardboard accessory line.

