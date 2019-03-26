× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.26.19: The Worst Part of Traveling

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! We dive into the top 6 at 6 and look at today’s hot topics.

Then, our Kid of The Week Benjamin joins us on air to share his incredible story of fighting leukemia while working on his golf game. An avid golfer, Ben participates in PGA Jr. League on the 9-hole Cantigny Youth Links in Wheaton, his favorite place to tee it up with friends. Benjamin was featured in the March issue of Golf Digest, a story in which his mother Jennie marvels at her son’s resilience and tenacity. For golf or for fighting cancer, these are essential qualities.

Then, you’re never too old to plank! And our MVPP of the Day, Andy Steinfeldt proves that by powering through cancer while setting the world record for planking as a 71 year old man. Listen in to hear his amazing story and the positive message he shares.

Dean Richards (WGN TV/Radio) joins us to share the latest entertainment news surrounding: Bieber taking a break from music, the new Apple TV streaming service, Another Michael Madsen DUI and The Rock and roll hall of fame will NOT change Michael Jackson exhibit! All this and more…

Then, Payal Patel joins us live in studio to discuss Navy Pier’s 4th Annual Job Fair on Thursday, March 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Crystal Gardens. Nearly 20 businesses across the Pier will seek to fill more than 900 seasonal employment opportunities in restaurants, retail shops, boats, hospitality, and popular Pier Park attractions. Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton joins Steve in the 9am hour to give insight into the Hawk’s season.