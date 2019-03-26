× Roe Conn Full Show (3/26/19): A call for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to resign, Tom Skilling says “snow” is coming, and more…

Former federal prosecutor Pat Brady looks at why Kim Foxx’s Cook County State’s Attorney Office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett, WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte has an update on comments from the Cook County First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats about the Smollett case, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham expresses utter frustration with State’s Attorney’s Office decision to drop charges against Smollett, Tom Skilling is certain snow is in Chicago’s future, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare -Dr. Jim Adams explains why this year’s “flu season” seems to be virulent than years past, the Top Five@5 features Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson & Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s angry reaction to the Smollett developments, former U.S. Marshall John O’Malley discusses how a federal investigation into Jussie Smollett might lead to new charges, and former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey analyzes what impact the Smollett case may have on the Chicago Mayoral election.

