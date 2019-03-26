Roe Conn Full Show (3/26/19): A call for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to resign, Tom Skilling says “snow” is coming, and more…

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 22: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx arrives for a press conference to announce that charges have been filed against singer R. Kelly on February 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims, at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, March 26th, 2019:
Former federal prosecutor Pat Brady looks at why Kim Foxx’s Cook County State’s Attorney Office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett, WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte has an update on comments from the Cook County First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats about the Smollett case, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham expresses utter frustration with State’s Attorney’s Office decision to drop charges against Smollett, Tom Skilling is certain snow is in Chicago’s future, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare -Dr. Jim Adams explains why this year’s “flu season” seems to be virulent than years past, the Top Five@5 features Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson & Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s angry reaction to the Smollett developments, former U.S. Marshall John O’Malley discusses how a federal investigation into Jussie Smollett might lead to new charges, and former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey analyzes what impact the Smollett case may have on the Chicago Mayoral election.

