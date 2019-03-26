Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why the flu season seems so bad this year
The official doctor of the Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare Dr. Jim Adams joins the show to talk about why this year’s “flu season” seems to be so virulent, the recent resurgence of Ebola in parts of Africa, and a report about the possible danger of the close proximity of wireless devices to human tissue.
