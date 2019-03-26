Nocturnal Journal: The Mighty Pat McLaughlin

Posted 1:53 PM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, March 26, 2019

Grammy-nominated songwriter Pat McLaughlin joins the Nocturnal Journal to talk about his storied Nashville career, his recent collaborations with Dan Auerbach (Black Keys) and John Prine and the meaning of carrying on the tradition of Nashville producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement. Pat will make a rare Chicago appearance with his Nashville band at 8 p.m March 29 at FitzGerald’s in Berwyn.

For a deep dive on Pat, check out Dave Hoekstra’s website here: The mighty Pat McLaughlin

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.