Nocturnal Journal: The Mighty Pat McLaughlin

Grammy-nominated songwriter Pat McLaughlin joins the Nocturnal Journal to talk about his storied Nashville career, his recent collaborations with Dan Auerbach (Black Keys) and John Prine and the meaning of carrying on the tradition of Nashville producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement. Pat will make a rare Chicago appearance with his Nashville band at 8 p.m March 29 at FitzGerald’s in Berwyn.

