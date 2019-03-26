× Legal expert Rich Lenkov reacts to Jussie Smollett being cleared of all criminal charges

The Jussie Smollett case took another wild turn today when Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against the “Empire” actor. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off, Rich Lenkov. Rich joined the show to discuss the surpising turn of events in the dropped charges against Smollett.

