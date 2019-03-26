John Williams Talks With One of Jussie Smollett’s Attorneys. 3.26.19

Posted 5:23 PM, March 26, 2019, by

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

John Williams talks with Ronald Safer, a former federal prosecutor that worked with Patricia Brown Holmes on Jussie Smollett’s case, and with ABC’s News Radio correspondent, Ryan Burrow.

 

