John Williams Talks With One of Jussie Smollett’s Attorneys. 3.26.19

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
John Williams talks with Ronald Safer, a former federal prosecutor that worked with Patricia Brown Holmes on Jussie Smollett’s case, and with ABC’s News Radio correspondent, Ryan Burrow.