John Williams Podcast 3.26.19: Jussie Smollett’s lawyer, Pritzker’s Income Tax Rates, and UCLA Gymnastics Coach.

Posted 5:48 PM, March 26, 2019, by

John Williams

On this episode of The John Williams Show, John talks to one of Jussie Smollett’s lawyers, Ronald Safer, from Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLC, joined by ABC’s News Correspondent, Ryan Burrow.

Then Chief Economist from the Illinois Police Institute, Orphe Divouguy and, Executive Director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability Ralph Martire, joins in studio to talk about the graduated income tax plan.

Plus, UCLA’s Girls Gymnastic Coach, Valerie Kondos Fields talks about all the success Katelyn Ohashi has endured after her gymnastics performance went viral and over her time at UCLA.

