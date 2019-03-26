× Elections Matter: Off the Record with poet and activist Mario Smith in Hyde Park

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by talk show host, poet and activist Mario Smith at the swanky Sophy Hotel in Hyde Park. Mario talks about the amount of development going on in Hyde Park, how much the neighborhood has changed, how much more can be done, what issues are most important to the residents of Hyde Park, the legacy of Rahm Emanuel, the issues that the next mayor of Chicago should focus on, the challenge of being an artist in the city and why he chooses to keep living and working in Chicago.

