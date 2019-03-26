× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Benjamin B.

Our Kid of The Week Benjamin Burke joins us on air to share his incredible story of fighting leukemia while working on his golf game. An avid golfer, Ben participates in PGA Jr. League on the 9-hole Cantigny Youth Links in Wheaton, his favorite place to tee it up with friends. Benjamin was featured in the March issue of Golf Digest, a story in which his mother Jennie marvels at her son’s resilience and tenacity. For golf or for fighting cancer, these are essential qualities.

He continues to take oral chemo at home until 3/28.