Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President on Jussie Smollett’s dropped charges: “Unacceptable!”

Posted 7:42 PM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, March 26, 2019

Empire actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building for his hearing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police have renewed demands to investigate Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and her possible interference in the Jussie Smollett case. Charges were dropped against Smollett, who was accused of faking a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham joins Roe and Anna to explain why Foxx should be investigated.

