× Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President on Jussie Smollett’s dropped charges: “Unacceptable!”

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police have renewed demands to investigate Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and her possible interference in the Jussie Smollett case. Charges were dropped against Smollett, who was accused of faking a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham joins Roe and Anna to explain why Foxx should be investigated.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!