Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.26.19: All this Jussie Smollett news is making our heads spin!

Today we learned that all criminal charges against Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped by the Illinois state attorney’s office. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off, Rich Lenkov. Rich talks about the latest news involving the case. Plus, Bridget Carey from CNET gives us the details on Apple’s services event.

