Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.26.19: The craziness continues

Bill and Wendy discuss the cancelation of the first all-women spacewalk, fitness influencer Rebecca Leigh, who experienced a stroke while doing a hollow back headstand yoga pose, and much more. They also take Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie joint press conference after all the charges against Jussie Smollett was dropped.

