× Apple enters the streaming wars with Apple TV+

Nick welcomes Ian Scherr, executive editor at CNET to look at Apple’s entry into the streaming service scene – Apple TV+.

They look at everything announced at the star-studded event including new TV projects from Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Anniston and Oprah.

Plus, they react to the other major announcements from the press conference, including Apple News+, Apple Arcade and the Apple Card.