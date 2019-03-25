× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/25/19: Apple’s New Streaming Service, “Reel Women Film Fest”, & Investing in IPO’s

The Apple announcement to compete with traditional media and streaming services is the latest news coming out of Silicon Valley, but how is that impacting the rest of the tech/consumer community around the country (and here in Chicago). That’s what Steve Bertrand and Katherine Davis dove into to kick off the show while also discussing a number of Chicago tech stories. Dr. Kathleen Porreca is explaining the importance of the Regina Dominican High School “Reel Women Film Fest“, and Ilyce Glink is teaching us to be weary when investing into name IPO’s.