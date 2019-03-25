× WGN Radio Theatre #372: Suspense & The Jack Benny Program

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 24, 2019. The first episode of the night is: “Suspense: Lilly and the Colonel” Starring: John Alderson, Ramsay Hill, and Paula Winslowe; (05-03-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Jack Benny Program: Don Wilson’s 25th Anniversary In Radio And Frank Sinatra Promotes His Own Show; (10-30-49).

