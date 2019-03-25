× The Top Five@5 (03/25/19): CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson update reporters on slain off-duty officer John Rivera, President Trump still thinks the Russia probe was a witch hunt, Jay Cutler is a dating coach, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, March 25th, 2019:

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke to reporters to announce the first-degree-murder charges against two men that shot and killed an off-duty police officer. Prime Minister Netanyau announced he would cut his trip to the United States short, after a rocket fired from Gaza struck a residential building in central Israel. President Trump still thinks Robert Mueller’s Russia probe was a witch-hunt. Jay Cutler, on the latest episode of Very Cavallari has taken it upon himself to be a dating coach, and more!

