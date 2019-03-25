× The Opening Bell 3/25/19: Clearcover Slims Operating Costs So Consumers Save Money on Insurance

Advertisements and marketing campaigns for products usually mean that the cost of the product will increase. Kyle Nakatsuji (Co-founder and CEO of Clearcover, Inc.) is deciding against that and explained to Steve Grzanich how the whole idea of their car insurance company is to keep operating costs slim so customers can save money compared to other large industry players. Pamela Althoff (Executive Director of Medical Cannabis Alliance of Illinois) then shared the latest details from a report on the readiness of the Illinois market when it comes to medical marijuana, focusing on how Illinois is learning from other states that have legalized various forms in recent years.