The Mueller report: President Trump cleared of collusion…Mike Monico gives his analysis

Posted 8:27 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26PM, March 25, 2019

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, departs after speaking with the media after testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accompanied by his lawyers, Michael Monico, left, of Chicago and Lanny Davis of Washington, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report says there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 campaign. It goes on to say that special counsel “leaves it to the Attorney General to determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime.” Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give his analysis of the Mueller report.

