The John Williams Show podcast: 03.25.19: The Mueller report is in, Jordan Peele's 'US' break box office records, & how to react when you see mentally ill citizens on the 'L'

Over the weekend, Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

After nearly two years of investigation, at least two dozen Russian operatives and a series of President Donald Trump’s aides and advisers charged, Mueller delivered his final report without any recommendations for additional indictments, according to the Justice Department. Members of Capitol Hill are calling for the public release of Mueller’s full report. John reads the 4-page report from Attorney General William Barr.

Was it all a waste of time and money? Be sure to take the latest Newsclick poll.

Jordan Peele’s newest horror film ‘Us’ broke records in the box office this weekend, after accumulating over $70 million, exceeding its $45 million expectation. Since its weekend release ‘Us’ has been compared to the best horror films in history. WGN Radio producer Jasmine Cooper joins John in the studio to talk about their reviews.

To fuss or not to fuss. Have you wondered what to do when facing mentally ill citizens on the local trains? Chicago Sun-Times reporter Mary Wisniewski posts a story on how to handle the mentally ill, while on the ‘L.’