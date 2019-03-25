× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Grieving the loss of a pet

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. Eric recently lost his family dog, Hazel. They discuss his heartwarming article about Hazel and how do you know when to let your family pet go with noted pet expert Steve Dale. And, U.S Rep. Bobby Rush accused Lori Lightfoot of being pro-police and suggested more black people would be killed at the hands of cops if she’s elected. Eric weighs in with his thoughts.

