Steve Dale reflects on his conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall

Posted 2:54 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, March 25, 2019

Steve Dale along with Bill and Wendy. (WGN Radio)

Bill and Wendy chat with #notedpetexpert Steve Dale. Steve got the chance to talk to the iconic scientist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall about her nonstop commitment to chimpanzees and her nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize. They also discuss the unregulated business of boarding kennels.

