× Steve Dale reflects on his conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall

Bill and Wendy chat with #notedpetexpert Steve Dale. Steve got the chance to talk to the iconic scientist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall about her nonstop commitment to chimpanzees and her nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize. They also discuss the unregulated business of boarding kennels.

