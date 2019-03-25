× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.25.19: Live in Arizona

Today on the Steve Cochran Show! Steve and Dave are out in sunny Arizona – they share the highs and lows of the weekend trip as well as take a look at the top 6 at 6…Muller’s report tops the list.

Then, Dr. Kevin Most gives us his take on the vaping craze and the importance of recognizing it’s harmful effects on youth. No Collusion… That’s what was found in the summarized report of the long awaited Mueller Report which dropped this weekend. To further explain, Steve welcomes Pat Brady (former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party) who gives his opinion on what will happen when the full report comes out. Our MVPP of the day has made a strong impact on our growing pet population by providing care and homes for strays and abused animals.

Officer John Garrido took it upon himself with the help of an amazing group of individuals to create the not-for-profit organization called Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation. For more information on their work visit: https://www.garridostrayrescue.org.

Ryan Nobles jumps on air to continue the conversation about Trump and the Mueller investigation – what are the next steps and will the saga ever end?

And it’s Monday! To share all the entertainment news we may have missed over the weekend we bring on WGN’s Dean Richards who tells us about Nickelodeon Kids choice Awards, the long awaited C2E2 “Clueless” Reunion and the HUGE Box Office draw for “Us”.

Louise W. Knight, female historian and author of “Jane Addams: Spirit in Action,” joins the Steve Cocran Show in honor of Women’s History Month. Louise will appear at a meet & greet/book signing event at the St. Jane Hotel, next Friday, where will offer insight on her biography of the hotel’s namesake (For ref, St. Jane was named after Chicago’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning social worker and founder of Hull House, Jane Addams). All this and more!