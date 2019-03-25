× Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election

After nearly two years of investigation, at least two dozen Russian operatives and a series of President Donald Trump’s aides and advisers charged, Mueller delivered his final report without any recommendations for additional indictments, according to the Justice Department. Members of Capitol Hill are calling for the public release of Mueller’s full report. John reads the 4-page report from Attorney General William Barr.

