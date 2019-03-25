Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election

Posted 3:49 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, March 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

After nearly two years of investigation, at least two dozen Russian operatives and a series of President Donald Trump’s aides and advisers charged, Mueller delivered his final report without any recommendations for additional indictments, according to the Justice Department. Members of Capitol Hill are calling for the public release of Mueller’s full report. John reads the 4-page report from Attorney General William Barr.

Was it all a waste of time and money? Be sure to take the latest Newsclick poll.

