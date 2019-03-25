US President Donald Trump returns to the White House on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC after spending the weekend in Florida. - Trump declared he had been completely exonerated after his campaign was cleared of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election campaign. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)
Ryan Nobles and Pat Brady on Trump/Mueller and Possible Bernie Sanders Health Care Plan
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC after spending the weekend in Florida. - Trump declared he had been completely exonerated after his campaign was cleared of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election campaign. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)
Steve welcomes Pat Brady (former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party) who gives his opinion on what will happen when the full Mueller Report comes out. Then, Ryan Nobles (CNN Corespondent) jumps on air to continue the conversation about Trump and the Mueller investigation – what are the next steps and will the saga ever end? And he also touches on the possibility of a new Bernie Sanders health-care plan.