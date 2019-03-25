× Ryan Nobles and Pat Brady on Trump/Mueller and Possible Bernie Sanders Health Care Plan

Steve welcomes Pat Brady (former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party) who gives his opinion on what will happen when the full Mueller Report comes out. Then, Ryan Nobles (CNN Corespondent) jumps on air to continue the conversation about Trump and the Mueller investigation – what are the next steps and will the saga ever end? And he also touches on the possibility of a new Bernie Sanders health-care plan.