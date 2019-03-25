× Roe Conn Full Show (3/25/19): Tom Skilling says ‘snow,’ the TopFive@5, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, March 25th, 2019:

Kevin Powell & Roe ask for understanding as they try to recover from their long work trip to Arizona, WGNTV’s Lourdes Duarte has an update on the shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer in River North, ABC News’ Royal Oakes analyzes the legal implications of Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, Tom Skilling forecasts snow in the next week, Fox32 Political Editor Mike Flannery breaks down a WTTW/Crain’s Chicago mayoral poll that shows Lori Lightfoot with a sizable lead over Toni Preckwinkle, the Top Five@5 features Supt. Eddie Johnson addressing the murder of an off-duty Chicago cop, attorney Mike Monico looks at Michael Avenatti’s legal woes, and Lauren Lapka makes known her disdain for reality TV shows.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3612393/roe-and-anna-full-show-03-25-19_2019-03-25-213133.64kmono.mp3

