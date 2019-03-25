× *repeat repeat | Nashville Darlings Pole-vault Into The Rock Stratosphere With New Album “Glazed”

WGN Radio’s Mike Heidemann (Sound Sessions) catches up with sweetheart songwriting duo of husband-and-wife duo Jared and Kristyn Corder aka *repeat repeat at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin. The pair has delighted audiences across the nation and now on the heels of the release of their new album “Glazed” are jumping on tour with The Black Keys and Modest Mouse. Spearheading the production of the album is Patrick Carney of the Black Keys who has blessed them with his seal of approval by not only producing their album but driving the beat as the albums (Glazed) drummer. One of the most anticipated albums of the year – be sure to put *repeat repeat on your radar!

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu… for more great interviews!

SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions Podcast?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann