Photos: Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach meets shoppers at Goodwill in Glenview

Posted 4:38 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, March 25, 2019

Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach met listeners at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center at 2740 Old Willow Road in Glenview on Sunday, March 24. She brought along the bar cart that she recently created and upcycled from a sewing machine cabinet that a lucky shopper won! There were treats from baker Sarah Tuohy, Lou Malnati’s pizza and plenty of prizes – including gift cards from Abt Electronics, Binny’s and more!

Photo Gallery

