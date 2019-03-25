× MVPP: Officer John Garrido helps our pet population with The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

Our MVPP of the day has made a strong impact on our growing pet population by providing care and homes for strays and abused animals. Officer John Garrido took it upon himself with the help of an amazing group of individuals to create the not-for-profit organization called Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation. For more information on their work visit: https://www.garridostrayrescue.org. The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation serves the animals and families of Chicago, Illinois and the surrounding areas. Our primary goal is pet rescue.