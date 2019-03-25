Louise W. Knight, historian and author of “Jane Addams: Spirit in Action”

Louise W. Knight, female historian and author of “Jane Addams: Spirit in Action,” joins the Steve Cocran Show in honor of Women’s History Month.  Louise will appear at a meet & greet/book signing event at the St. Jane Hotel, next Friday, where will offer insight on her biography of the hotel’s namesake (For ref, St. Jane was named after Chicago’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning social worker and founder of Hull House, Jane Addams).  All this and more!

