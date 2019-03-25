HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 24: Jordan Peele attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Twilight Zone" held at the Dolby Theater on March 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ breaks box office records
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 24: Jordan Peele attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Twilight Zone" held at the Dolby Theater on March 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
Jordan Peele’s newest horror film ‘Us’ broke records in the box office this weekend, after accumulating over $70 million, exceeding its $45 million expectation. Since its weekend release ‘Us’ has been compared to the best horror films in history. WGN Radio producer Jasmine Cooper joins John in their reviews.