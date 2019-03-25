× Illinois Cannabis Industry Learning From Other States

Many states have taken the slow and steady approach to the legalization of medical and recreation marijuana, but Illinois is doing it homework by sharing the results of a new study detailing the Illinois market demand so if there isn’t over demand or under demand. Steve Grzanich checked in with Pamela Althoff (Executive Director of Medical Cannabis Alliance of Illinois) to sort through what it would mean if legalization happened right now, and what we can continue to do to better ourselves before legalization.