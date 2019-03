× “Elton Jim” becomes “Captain CLAP-tastic,” as he observes how most people do a basic gesture WRONG — the hand-clap!

In this 149th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how after years of observing people clapping on TV game shows, he has decided that many people DO NOT hand-clap correctly. Join him to find what “style” of hand-clapping YOU do, and learn how to do it “right” — which of course is the way “Elton Jim” does it! Get your “claps-worth!”