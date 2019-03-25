× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 3.24.19 | Little Shop of Horrors, Aidy Bryant, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyongo

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Dean shares his A-List Interviews with New Kid on the Block Donnie Wahlberg, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant and the writer/director and star of the spectacular new horror film “Us”, Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyongo.

The stars of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Mercury Theatre drop by to perform two of the songs from the classic musical.

Plus, Dirk Fucik of Dirk’s Fish joins Dean by phone for an all seafood edition of Food Time.