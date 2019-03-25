Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 3.24.19 | Little Shop of Horrors, Aidy Bryant, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyongo

Posted 12:46 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, March 25, 2019

Dean Richards knows good radio

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Dean shares his A-List Interviews with New Kid on the Block Donnie Wahlberg, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant and the writer/director and star of the spectacular new horror film “Us”, Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyongo.

The stars of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Mercury Theatre drop by to perform two of the songs from the classic musical.

Plus, Dirk Fucik of Dirk’s Fish joins Dean by phone for an all seafood edition of Food Time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.