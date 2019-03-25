× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.25.19: Steve is back

Steve Bertrand is back from Mexico! Noted pet expert Steve Dale joins the show to talk about his interview with Dr. Jane Goodall. Bill recaps his weekend at C2E2. Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is never easy. Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune explains how to understand and cope with grief following the death of a beloved family pet.

