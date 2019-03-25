× B2B – Barbara Widmer shares Brancaia

In 1981, the Widmer family fell in love with Tuscany, purchasing the Brancaia estate in Castellina in Chianti. Since then, with oenologist Barbara Widmer at the winemaking helm, Brancaia has grown to include three estates across Tuscany and a portfolio of accessible and world-class wines. Barbara walks the Barrel to Bottle team through some of her favorites, including Brancaia Tre, Chianti Classico Riserva, Ilatraia and Il Blu. And stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question about Bordeaux futures.

