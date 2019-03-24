× WGN Radio Theatre #371: The Adv. of Sherlock Holmes, You Bet Your Life & Tales of The Texas Rangers

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 23, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Adv. of Sherlock Holmes: Case of King Phillip’s Golden Salver” Starring: John Stanley & Alfred Shirley; (02-29-48). Next, we have: “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word: Name” Starring: Groucho Marx; (04-19-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Tales of The Texas Rangers: Pick Up” Starring: Joel Mccrea; (12-16-51).

