The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/24/2019

Rick Pearson is joined by Chicago Mayoral Contender Lori Lightfoot about her campaign, her attempts to reach a city wide audience, and her proposals for the city. Lori recalls the moments in her life and career that led to her joining the mayoral race; explains what progressive revenue means; and expresses her thoughts on her recent encounter with Senator Bobby Rush.

Next, Rick talks to Democratic State Sen. and Chairman of the State Senate Executive Committee Mike Hastings. Mike discusses his efforts to increase access to mental health facilities, measures aimed at taking away FOID (firearm owner identification) cards from individuals that have been previously convicted of crimes.

Then, Rick speaks with Deputy House Republican Rep. Tom Demmer about the House GOP’s opposition to Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker’s proposed graduated income tax. Tom emphasizes the need to responsibly spend money when needed and effectively save money as well, what the rural economy is like in IL, the ideal way to go about bringing a Capital Bill back to the state, and more.