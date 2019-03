× Steve Dale 3/24/2019 Full Show: The works of the Jane Goodall Institute

Steve Dale is joined by Carlos Drews, Executive Director of the Jane Goodall Institute, as they discuss Carlos’ background when working with animals and all that the institute does for animal welfare. Steve and Carlos also explore Dr. Jane Goodall’s nonstop commitment to chimpanzees, her nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize, and more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv