Pinch Hitters 03/24/19: Jon Hansen talks to Dylan Buchweitz to preview the upcoming Cubs season.

Jon Hansen sits in for Dave Plier and begins the show with a little bit of sports. He talks to Dylan Buchweitz of the co-host of 108 Bricks Podcast. Dylan and Jon discuss a season preview of what the Cubs can do this season, expectations for the team coming into 2019, and what it is like being a vendor at Wrigley Field. This includes the recent renovations to the ballpark and what it is like for employees at the ballpark, and selling hot dogs to celebrities!