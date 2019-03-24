Pinch Hitters 03/24/19: Jon Hansen talks to Dylan Buchweitz to preview the upcoming Cubs season.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ bats during a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, March 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Jon Hansen sits in for Dave Plier and begins the show with a little bit of sports. He talks to Dylan Buchweitz of the co-host of 108 Bricks Podcast. Dylan and Jon discuss a season preview of what the Cubs can do this season, expectations for the team coming into 2019, and what it is like being a vendor at Wrigley Field. This includes the recent renovations to the ballpark and what it is like for employees at the ballpark, and selling hot dogs to celebrities!

 

