× Pinch Hitters 03/24/19: Jon Hansen fills in for Dave Plier, Cubs season preview, ‘Us’ review, and “Florida man challenge”.

Jon Hansen, along with producer Curtis Koch, and news anchor Dave Schwan have a full show full of sports, entertainment, news and more! To start off the show, Jon talks to Dylan Buchweitz, co-host of the 108 Bricks Podcast. Dylan and Jon discuss a season preview of what the Cubs can do this season, expectations for the team coming into 2019, and what it is like being a vendor at Wrigley Field.

Later Jon welcomes his good friend and movie critic Blake Stubbs to discuss and explain his review for the movie ‘Us’. They later discuss movies that make your skin crawl and want you to cover your eyes.

Have you played the “Florida man challenge”? Jon, Curtis and Dave play the challenge and take your texts.

Finally Jon and Dave Schwan talk history, from U.S Presidents, to WGN TV, from Wrigley Gum to Roller Rinks.