This image released by Universal Pictures shows Madison Curry in a scene from "Us," written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele. (Universal Pictures via AP)
Pinch Hitters 03/24/19: Blake Stubbs joins Jon Hansen to discuss ‘Us’, and movies that make you cover your eyes!
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Madison Curry in a scene from "Us," written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele. (Universal Pictures via AP)
Jon Hansen welcomes his good buddy and movie critic Blake Stubbs on the show to discuss and explain his review for the movie ‘Us’. They later discuss movies that make your skin crawl and want you to cover your eyes.