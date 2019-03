× Mayoral Candidate Lori Lightfoot: “My experience is one of dedicated public service”

Rick Pearson is joined by Chicago Mayoral Contender Lori Lightfoot about her campaign, her attempts to reach a city wide audience, and her proposals for the city. Lori recalls the moments in her life and career that led to her joining the mayoral race; explains what progressive revenue means; and expresses her thoughts on her recent encounter with Senator Bobby Rush.