× GOP House Republicans are more focused on negotiating a balanced budget rather than a graduated income tax

Rick Pearson speaks with Deputy House Republican Rep. Tom Demmer about the House GOP’s opposition to Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker’s proposed graduated income tax. Tom emphasizes the need to responsibly spend money when needed and effectively save money as well, what the rural economy is like in IL, the ideal way to go about bringing a Capital Bill back to the state, and more.