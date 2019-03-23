White Sox Weekly (03/23/19): Todd Steverson on Eloy Jimenez, “He’s coming to the big leagues with a very good skill set off the get go”

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 11: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox and Todd Steverson (R) celebrate their win against the Kansas City Royals on August 11, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Royals 6-3. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly to discuss Eloy Jimenez and his approach to the plate, Leury Garcia possibly breaking out as a hitter, and more as the White Sox wrap up spring training.

How is the team looking as they get prepared to open the season in Kansas City against the Royals next week? Todd fills you in!

 

