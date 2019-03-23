× White Sox Weekly (03/23/19): Hoodies, food, Eloy and more with White Sox Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Brooks Boyer

Brooks Boyer, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Chicago White Sox joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to discuss the upcoming promotional schedule and giveaways the White Sox have taking place this season, and being able to market Eloy Jimenez now that he has signed with the team long term.