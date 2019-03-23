Fans storm the field at Chicago's White Sox Park on Disco Demolition night Thursday, July 12, 1979 after the first game of a double header between the White Sox and Detroit Tigers. The promotion by a local radio station turned into a melee after hundreds of disco records were blown up on the field. The second game of the double header was called by umpires who declared the field unfit for play. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
White Sox Weekly (03/23/19): Hoodies, food, Eloy and more with White Sox Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Brooks Boyer
Fans storm the field at Chicago's White Sox Park on Disco Demolition night Thursday, July 12, 1979 after the first game of a double header between the White Sox and Detroit Tigers. The promotion by a local radio station turned into a melee after hundreds of disco records were blown up on the field. The second game of the double header was called by umpires who declared the field unfit for play. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Brooks Boyer, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Chicago White Sox joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to discuss the upcoming promotional schedule and giveaways the White Sox have taking place this season, and being able to market Eloy Jimenez now that he has signed with the team long term.