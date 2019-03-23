FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2019, file photo, Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada reaches for a foul ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game in Glendale, Ariz. The White Sox are counting on young players such as infielder Yoan Moncada. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
White Sox Weekly (03/23/19): Bill Melton on Moncada moving to 3rd base, “I think it’s going to help him concentrate more on hitting”
FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2019, file photo, Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada reaches for a foul ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game in Glendale, Ariz. The White Sox are counting on young players such as infielder Yoan Moncada. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Bill Melton joins White Sox Weekly with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz. A topic of discussion include Moncada moving to third base. Is it really better for him? Is he going to benefit? Bill discusses and uses the example from when he made the move from right field to third base. Bill also updates fans where you can find him this season between his TV work and at Guaranteed Rate Field.