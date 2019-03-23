× White Sox Weekly (03/23/19): Bill Melton on Moncada moving to 3rd base, “I think it’s going to help him concentrate more on hitting”

Bill Melton joins White Sox Weekly with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz. A topic of discussion include Moncada moving to third base. Is it really better for him? Is he going to benefit? Bill discusses and uses the example from when he made the move from right field to third base. Bill also updates fans where you can find him this season between his TV work and at Guaranteed Rate Field.